Advisor Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,487.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,589.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,686.40. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,127.80.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

