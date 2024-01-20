Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.61 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.