Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

