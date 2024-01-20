Advisor Partners II LLC Invests $209,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

