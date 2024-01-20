Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Down 1.3 %

DCO stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $717.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.