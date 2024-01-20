Advisor Partners II LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

