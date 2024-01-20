Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.62.
AEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of AEVA stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
