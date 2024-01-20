Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agora by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agora by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.