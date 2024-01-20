Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies traded as high as $120.68 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 921064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.33.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
