Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

ALHC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

