Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,316 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

