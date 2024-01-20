Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

