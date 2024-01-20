Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,273 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schneider National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.8 %

Schneider National stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.