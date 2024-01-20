Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,408 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 72,352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 818,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 48.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 47.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

