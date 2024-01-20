Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

