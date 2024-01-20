Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.