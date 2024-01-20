Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

