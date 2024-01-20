Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $34.58 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

