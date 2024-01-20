Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,572 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.