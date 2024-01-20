Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $172.55 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

