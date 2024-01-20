Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $214.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

