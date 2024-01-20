Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 26,131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 388,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,039 shares of company stock valued at $142,105. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

AEHR opened at $16.60 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

