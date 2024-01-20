Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373,654 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 464,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 279,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

HPE opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

