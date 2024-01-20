Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 130,031 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,031 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $231.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

