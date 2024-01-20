Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 285,037 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,037 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.38 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.