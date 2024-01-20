Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $287.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average of $262.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

