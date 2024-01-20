Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 70,611 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,611 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 298,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $426.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.98 and its 200 day moving average is $383.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $432.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

