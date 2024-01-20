Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 88,882 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

