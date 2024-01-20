Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,624 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 17.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 37.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 12.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 204.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.67 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

