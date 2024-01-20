Allworth Financial LP Acquires 4,760 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $10,045,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

