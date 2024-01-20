Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,589 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 222.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

