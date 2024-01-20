Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

