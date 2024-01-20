Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

