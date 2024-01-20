Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

