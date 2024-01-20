Allworth Financial LP Has $525,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.70.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

