Allworth Financial LP Has $688,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

