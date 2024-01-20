Allworth Financial LP Has $796,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

