Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

