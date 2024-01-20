Allworth Financial LP Purchases 66 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $599.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.20. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

