Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,765 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

