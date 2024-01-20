Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IWY stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

