Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $94.15 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.