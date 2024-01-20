Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,238,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $548.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

