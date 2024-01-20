Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

