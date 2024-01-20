Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 134,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 319.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

