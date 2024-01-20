Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

