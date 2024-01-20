Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

