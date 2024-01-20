Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.48). Approximately 3,228,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 940,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.43).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.53. The company has a market capitalization of £830.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca sold 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £57,072.60 ($72,620.69). 42.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

