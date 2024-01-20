Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

