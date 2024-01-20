American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

